Doncaster Rovers: Update on Ian Lawlor's fitness ahead of Bradford City trip

Goalkeeper Ian Lawlor has a chance of being fit in time for Doncaster Rovers' trip to Bradford City on Saturday despite suffering an injury in midweek.

Lawlor was forced off during Tuesday's defeat to Shrewsbury Town after rolling his ankle but the diagnosis was not as bad as first feared.

"He's not that bad actually," boss Darren Ferguson said. "He's a lot better than what we thought.

"He's even got half a chance for Saturday. We have to see how he is on Friday.

"But he's nowhere near as bad as we thought.

"We thought it might be a really bad one but it's a little bit of damage to an old injury that has flared up but certainly no need for any real concern."

Ferguson admits he is most likely to start with Marko Marosi in goal at Valley Parade so to not risk throwing Lawlor back in too soon.

And he says he is more than happy to start with the Slovakian.

He said: "I'd be more than happy to play Marko, he did excellent last season.

"Ian has been in good form and it also leaves you open that if anything were to happen to Marko, you'd only have the young kid so it's a big relief for us all that it's not so bad.

"I would guess it would be Marko. We have to see what Friday brings.

"I'm not going to risk anyone but especially in that posiition. So Marko will probably start but Ian has improved well since Tuesday so we'll have to see."