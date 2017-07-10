Doncaster Rovers: Top half finish is a realistic aim, believes John Buckley

John Buckley thinks a top-half finish is a realistic target for Doncaster Rovers on their return to League One.

Rovers have been promoted from the third tier twice in the last ten seasons.

New boy Danny Andrew

During that same time period, they also spent five campaigns in the Championship.

But, after Rovers bounced back from League Two last term at the first time of asking, former winger Buckley reckons supporters should exercise caution and not bank on winning back-to-back promotions.

“I think we’ve got enough in the squad now to go and have a decent season,” said Buckley.

“But, and I don’t know how people will view this, I think success for Doncaster Rovers would be finishing in the top half.

“You cannot win things and get promoted every season. It’s just not how it works.

“For me next season is about making sure we are safe and solidifying.

“If you’re in the top half you’re likely to be hovering about close to the play-offs. You could be two or three wins away from the top six.

“In that situation the play-offs would be a possibility.

“But there are 23 other teams in League One who are probably thinking exactly the same thing.

“We can’t go up into a higher division and just expect to roll everyone over. I’d be interested to hear other people’s expectations ahead of the new season but that’s where I stand on it.”

Buckley, meanwhile, has been encouraged by boss Darren Ferguson’s summer recruitment.

“Danny Andrew’s a good signing, I’ve seen him a couple of times and he’ll give the side good balance on the left,” he said.

“I’ve heard good things about Alex Kiwomya too. He’s an excellent athlete.

“And in Ben Whiteman we’ve got a young midfielder who will work his proverbials off for the team.”