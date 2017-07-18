Doncaster Rovers to step up pace against Derby County

Doncaster Rovers will step up their pre-season preparations with the visit of Championship heavyweights Derby County tonight.

And Darren Ferguson was planning specially focused training sessions to cope with the rigours of Gary Rowett’s side at the Keepmoat tonight.

“We’ve needed to concentrate on doing more of a defensive session,” Ferguson said.

“Tuesday night is going to be a different type of game.

“Derby, you’d expect, will have a lot more of the ball than the other two teams we have played.

“It’ll be a good test for us.

“I’ll probably up it and some players will get an hour.

“Then I’ll try to make sure the ones that play 30 minutes will get an hour against Sheffield Wednesday next week.”

Trialist Issam Ben Khemis is set to be handed another chance for game time after the former FC Lorient midfielder impressed against Tadcaster Albion on Saturday.

And there could be another trialist featuring with Ferguson keen to bring in an experienced centre half.

Ferguson said: “I’ll see how Monday goes in terms of if we can get players in and if they’re ready to play.

“It’s probably a good chance that we’ll play a different formation against Derby.

“I have to look at what I can get in personnel-wise and I’ll have a look at how many minutes players have played so far.

“I want to get the balance right.

“My thoughts won’t be on the start of the season, certainly on Tuesday night.

“It’s all about minutes on the pitch.”

Craig Alcock, Will Longbottom and Alex Kiwomya remain sidelined for Rovers while Mathieu Baudry and Luke McCullough are both out for three months.