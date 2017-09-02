Doncaster Rovers: ‘This is my club now, I’ve genuinely got a good feeling towards it’ - Ferguson

Have your say

“It’s the longest I’ve been at a club outside of Peterborough and this is really my club now.

“I’ve genuinely got a good feeling towards it. There’s a good relationship there.”

Those were the words of Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson ahead of his side’s home clash with his former club Peterborough United today.

Ferguson’s 22-month reign at Rovers has been eventful and the hope is now it is heading in an upward trajectory.

The good times certainly outweighed the bad at the Posh, where the Scot won three promotions in two spells spanning seven years.

“I had two fantastic spells at the club which were generally pretty successful,” said Ferguson.

“I really enjoyed my time there and I live near the area and always look for their scores.

“After Saturday I hope they do well, there’s some good people there.

“Obviously we come up against them this weekend and my club’s Doncaster now.

“It’s only the third club I’ve managed even though I’ve done over 500 games.

“We go up against them [Peterborough] and they’re in form, they’re confident and they’ve started the season very well.”

Peterborough are the League One pacesetters with four wins from four, scoring 12 in the process.

Ferguson’s last two meetings with Peterborough in charge of Doncaster have ended in defeat.