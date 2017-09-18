Doncaster Rovers: ‘The strikers are not doing their jobs’

Have your say

Darren Ferguson turned the spotlight on his mis-firing strikers as Doncaster Rovers suffered their third defeat in four league matches.

Rovers were beaten 1-0 by neighbours Scunthorpe United yesterday after failing to score for the fifth time in League One this season.

Darren Ferguson

And a frustrated Ferguson said his forwards’ failure to deliver is costing Rovers dear.

“We should have scored at least two goals, we had the two best chances in the game [against Scunthorpe],” Ferguson told The Star.

“At Northampton my goalkeeper had one save to make. Against Scunthorpe he had one shot to save.

“I’m thinking how are we losing these games?

“Everyone will have the same answer, surely. It’s not rocket science.

“If a postman doesn’t deliver the letters he isn’t doing his job right. Simple as that.

“If the strikers don’t score goals, they aren’t doing their jobs.”

Starting strikers John Marquis and Andy Williams both missed golden chances to equalise early in the second half against Scunthorpe.

Both were taken off as Alfie May and Liam Mandeville came off the bench.

Marquis has netted three goals in nine appearances so far this season while May is the club’s top scorer with four in nine, five of his appearances coming off the bench.

Williams got off the mark in the Checkatrade Trophy tie with Grimsby Town while Mandeville has yet to score this term.

Ferguson added: “After eight games we haven’t picked up enough points and it’s clear why because in five of those games we haven’t scored.

“That is something we need to address.

“We’ve looked solid defensively and I genuinely think some players have been playing very, very well.

“Joe Wright again was outstanding against two very handy strikers.

“I would be really worried if we weren’t creating chances. If we weren’t you’d think they don’t look like scoring.

“It wasn’t like that against Scunthorpe and it was only really the Wimbledon game where that was the case.”

Ferguson confirmed Jordan Houghton missed Sunday’s game due to illness while Tommy Rowe declared himself fit to play despite being expected to miss out.