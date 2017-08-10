Doncaster Rovers: Strike pair give Ferguson selection headache

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers may currently be light on strikers but Darren Ferguson has a major selection headache to deal with ahead of Saturday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers.

Andy Williams will remain sidelined for another week with a hamstring injury, while Alex Kiwomya is out indefinitely as he recovers from a rare autoimmune disorder.

But both Liam Mandeville and Alfie May have turned in impressive performances partnering John Marquis against Gillingham and Bradford respectively.

May was a bundle of energy in the Carabao Cup win against Bradford and opened the scoring in the 3-2 win.

And selecting between May and Mandeville – who is set to return from a hamstring problem – will be difficult Ferguson admits.

“Alfie’s made it hard for me for Saturday,” Ferguson said. “There’s no question about that.

“I thought his performance was good. He scored and could have got a couple more. He didn’t give them a minute’s peace. He was good.

“Alfie’s looked lively all pre-season. That’s what he does and it’s why I think the fans love him so much.

“Liam was excellent on Saturday. You can see he is physically far better and his confidence is up.

“It’s going to be difficult for Saturday but that’s what I want.”