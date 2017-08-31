Doncaster Rovers sign Norwich City left back Harry Toffolo | Danny Andrew out for the season with knee injury

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers have signed Norwich City left back Harry Toffolo on loan after Danny Andrew was ruled out for the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Andrew, who had impressed since joining in the summer from Grimsby Town, suffered the injury after being caught three minutes into last weekend’s defeat at AFC Wimbledon. He played the rest of the game not knowing the extent of the damage he had done.

Toffolo, 22, has had loan spells at Swindon Town, Rotherham United, Peterborough United and Scunthorpe United.

“The reason [we’ve signed Harry] is Danny Andrew’s going to be out for the season, he’s done his cruciate,” said Ferguson today.

“It’s the sixth cruciate we’ve had in 18 months. I’ve never known anything like it to be honest.

“But we had to act quickly and again recruitment-wise we think we’ve done well.

“Harry’s got good experience, played over 50 league games in League One and has a lovely left foot.”

Explaining Andrew’s injury, Ferguson said: “He got tackled after three minutes of the game at Wimbledon, the boy Trotter’s caught him and he played on.

“He’s played 87 minutes basically with his cruciate hanging off.

“It can happen, with the adrenalin flowing during a game. The swelling didn’t appear till the next morning.

“It’s a big blow for the boy because he’s only just joined us.

“He had a problem with a calf as well so that’s probably disguised the problem with his knee.

“If he had been in that much pain in the knee area he would’ve come off but he didn’t really feel that bad.”

Toffolo, who has represented England at U18, U19 and U20 level, has signed on loan until January 3.