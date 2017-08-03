Doncaster Rovers sign Issam Ben Khemis and Manchester City starlet Rodney Kongolo

Doncaster Rovers have announced deals for midfield pair Issam Ben Khemis and Rodney Kongolo.

Ben Khemis, 21, has penned a two-year deal following a successful trial period.

The French Tunisian was released by Lorient at the end of last season and was recommended to boss Darren Ferguson by a contact in France.

Kongolo, 19, has joined on a six-month loan deal from Manchester City. He helped Holland reach the semi-finals at the recent U19 European Championships.

The City website describes the teenager as a central midfielder who has been likened to Patrick Vieira and can operate in both box-to-box and defensive roles.

Ben Khemis told Rovers’ official website: “I’ve seen during my time here that the manager likes to play quick attacking football and that suits my style of play, I’m hoping to learn from him.

“It’s a big achievement for me after working hard with the club during pre-season, I’m happy to have secured my future here.

“We’ve got a good team and a good group of lads in the dressing room, I feel I have settled in quickly and I’m learning more of the English language all the time.”

Kongolo will be embarking on his first loan spell at the Keepmoat.

He said: “It is a good standard for me to play at, the pressure of needing to win every week is something I’m looking forward to as we need to do well in the league.

“There were a couple of clubs interested in me because I did well with Manchester City last season but after speaking with Darren Ferguson I was really impressed with his plans.

“It’s my first loan spell so I’m excited to see how the club can develop me and I want to be able to help the team as much as I can.”

The 6ft2 Dutch ace is the captain of the City U23 squad. Last season he made 27 appearances, scoring six goals.

Boss Darren Ferguson has been tracking the 19-year-old all summer but his involvement with the Netherlands squad at the European U19 Championship delayed any agreement.

He made four appearances and scored one goal in the tournament with the Dutch side exiting at the semi-final stage.