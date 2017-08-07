Doncaster Rovers: Rotate for Carabao Cup? Who needs a rest already!?

Have your say

Darren Ferguson sees no reason to rotate the majority of his Doncaster Rovers squad for tonight’s Carabao Cup trip to Bradford City – because they should not be tired yet.

The Rovers boss has promised not to make too many changes from the side that drew with Gillingham on Saturday.

“I think at this stage of the season they don’t need rest,” Ferguson said.

“This day and age with the players, you have to think long and hard about the whole season but, at this stage, I feel comfortable that I won’t be making too many changes.

“I’ve never been one for discounting any game.

“Every game for me is one we need to try to win. Tuesday night is no different.

“Whatever cup it may be, going on a run can be really good for the season.

“I’ve got a team in mind which I’ll confirm on the morning.

“And I’m going there to win the game. I don’t want extra time.”

Ferguson believes Rovers have been handed a winnable game against their League One rivals.

“I’m sure Bradford will go in with the same attitude as us,” he said. “It’s a winnable game.

“It’ll be a tough game. They’re a good team that got to the play-off final last season.

“I think it’s a good marker for us. What Stuart McCall does with his team, I don’t know.

“But I know what I’m doing and how I want to play.”