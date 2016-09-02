Doncaster Rovers: Richardson’s experience is welcome boost - Ferguson

Darren Ferguson says new signing Frazer Richardson could give in-form Doncaster Rovers an injection of experience at just the right time.

Rovers head to Crewe Alexandra tomorrow on the back of four straight wins.

The performance of several of the club’s most promising youngsters at Mansfield Town in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night only added to the current feel-good factor at the Keepmoat Stadium.

However, Ferguson is having to manage a defensive injury crisis which is currently keeping no fewer than seven defenders sidelined.

And he says this week’s arrival of former Leeds United and Rotherham United man Richardson could be a blessing in terms of the experience the 33-year-old will provide.

“We’ve brought Frazer in on a short term deal and he’ll do fine for us,” said Ferguson this week.

“He’s got good experience. He played 25 games in the Championship last season.

“I think we’re a little bit fortunate to get him, but he was keen when I spoke to him on Sunday.

“He’ll bed in really well, he’s a good lad and a good pro, and maybe at this moment in time he’ll give us that bit of experience that maybe we just need.

“He’ll slot in, he can play right back or on the right of a three, he can play as a wing back, so I think we’ve done well to get him.”

With Mitchell Lund becoming the latest defender to be struck down by the injury curse, and out for two months with a kidney problem, Richardson is in line to go straight into the side at right back tomorrow.

“He’s ready,” said Ferguson.

“He’s not played a lot of football but he has to be ready, he knows that.

“We’ll do a lot of ball work with him this week and you hope you don’t end up doing too much defending in a game. Obviously you will have to defend in periods, and if you do he’s got the experience to manage that.

“With Mitchell being out for so long there was no way I could do anything else [but bring a defender in].

“I wanted it to be someone on a short-term deal that could possibly be longer, so it suited Frazer and it suited us. We’ll see how it goes.”