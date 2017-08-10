Doncaster Rovers: Quintet to return - Darren Ferguson handed major boost ahead of Blackburn trip

Have your say

Darren Ferguson almost has an embarrassment of riches for this weekend’s trip to Blackburn Rovers.

Liam Mandeville (calf) and James Coppinger (dead leg) are fit to return after missing the Carabao Cup win at Bradford City.

Matty Blair, who sat out the 3-2 victory for personal reasons, also comes back into the fold.

Andy Williams has recovered from the hamstring problem that forced him to miss Rovers’ first two games of the season.

And Issam Ben Khemis is also expected to be in the squad after Rovers received international clearance for the French Tunisian midfielder.

“We’re looking stronger,” said Darren Ferguson at his pre-match press conference.

“Matty Blair will be back, Mandeville will be back, Coppinger will be back, Andy Williams be back and Issam’s got his clearance.

“It’s good news, but we needed it.

“We need all the players, and the ones who are still injured, back as quick as we can.

“When everyone’s available we’ve got good numbers and good quality.

“We’ll have a stronger bench - and that’s no disrespect to the ones who were on there on Tuesday night because I like the young lads being in the squad. The average age of the squad on Tuesday was 22.

“I like that but there’s no doubt that the ones that have come back will make us stronger.”