Doncaster Rovers: Potential defensive signing set to join in training and could feature in friendly

Darren Ferguson is hoping to have a potential new centre half join in training with Doncaster Rovers on Monday.

Rovers were dealt a hammerblow as the influential Mathieu Baudry was sidelined for three months after suffering a stress fracture to his ankle.

And it has seen Ferguson step up his hunt for defensive additions with the Rovers boss revealing he is now looking to bring in two centre halves before the start of the season.

Ferguson was confident an 'experienced' defender would be at Cantley Park on Monday to train with the squad and could be involved in Tuesday night's friendly with Derby County at the Keepmoat.

"I'm hoping to get one in on Monday to have a look at," Ferguson said.

"Certainly I feel we need a bit more experience in that area of the pitch.

"He will possibly play on Tuesday.

"I'll have a good look at him on Monday and then he'll possibly be involved against Derby.

"It's an area I was looking at anyway.

"When I look at the squad as a whole, if we get the midfield players I want, most of it will be fine.

"But I do think we need more experience at the back."

The Rovers boss said he will examine options on both permanent and loan deals.

"We have to," he said.

"With loans it can take more time because generally if it's from the Premier League they will want them to do pre-season with them.

"With permanents, you obviously have to negotiate."

Ferguson handed a trial to former Nottingham Forest youngster Charlie Jemson, who played at centre half in the friendly at Tadcaster Albion.

Reise Allassani and Issam Ben Khemis also featured on a trial basis but Ferguson hinted only the latter will get another opportunity against Derby.

