Doncaster Rovers: Poor start cost us, admits Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson said the first goal turned out to be crucial after seeing his side held by combative Morecambe.

Peter Murphy gave the Shrimps a first half lead though Rovers were better after the break and John Marquis’s 18th goal of the season maintained their unbeaten league record at the Keepmoat Stadium this season.

Doncaster Rovers v Morecambe Sky Bet League Two Doncaster's John Marquis is congratulated after scoring the equaliser

The 1-1 draw ended a run of five straight wins for the League Two leaders, and Ferguson was left to rue a poor start to the game.

“I didn’t think we started the game great, I thought we were a little bit sloppy,” said Rovers’ manager afterwards.

“We did speak a lot about starting the game well and putting them under pressure.

“But that didn’t mean we had to win the game in the first 20 minutes - just get control of the game.

Doncaster Rovers v Morecambe Sky Bet League Two Morecambe's Peter Murphy celebrates after scoring the first goalp

“I was disappointed with the start but I thought we countered very well, and we had two or three good opportunities.

“The first goal gives them a massive lift,” he continued.

“There is a difference to them being in the lead, it gives them something to hold onto.

“If we go in the lead the game is very different.

“But I think in the second half we couldn’t have done any more to win the game. We kept passing and probing, it was just unfortunate we couldn’t get the winner.”

Ferguson will check on Jordan Houghton and Liam Mandeville today after the pair picked up knocks.