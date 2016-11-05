Doncaster Rovers podcast: new episode available now

The latest episode of our Doncaster Rovers podcast, Rovers (Almost) Live, is available to download and stream.

This week, Paul Goodwin cracks open his Rovers Selection Box for a festive special.

Joining him are Liam Hoden, Peter Catt and former Rovers winger John Buckley to dig deep and discuss all manner of topics relating to the first half of the season.

They also look back on the win over Grimsby and ahead to the festive fixtures.

PAST EPISODES

7. This Is Progress - Rovers are on the up and our panel reflects on just why results have improved.

6. The Catt Chronicles Part One - Former Free Press sports editor looks back at the first decade of his 50 years covering Rovers

5. Rovers' Best XI - A discussion of which players would make up Rovers' ideal starting XI from the current squad

4. Fergie on Fergie - An in-depth interview with Darren Ferguson on his life in football

3. The Year of Ferguson - Darren Ferguson gives an in-depth interview on the anniversary of his first year as Rovers boss

2. Wins, Youth and Positivity - It's all going well for Doncaster Rovers and the young players are playing their part

1. The Ten Game Mark - Reflecting on Rovers' start to life in League Two