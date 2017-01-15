Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the Barnet clash

The Star’s Rovers man, Liam Hoden, assesses the performances at The Hive Stadium.

IAN LAWLOR 6

Early wobbles gave way to a solid debut performance. Made a smart double save to keep Rovers 3-1 up.

MATTY BLAIR 7

As attack-minded and direct as he has been for some time. Superb run and pass made the equaliser.

MATHIEU BAUDRY 6

Sloppy on several occasions, particularly in early stages when Rovers were under a lot of pressure.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Struggled early against John Akinde but would eventually get the better of their intriguing battle.

NIALL MASON 6

Terrible error gifted Barnet their goal plus hesitant to play forward early on but he recovered superbly as the game wore on.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 7

A metronome as Rovers dictated the play after racing in front, a rock in the middle of the park.

CONOR GRANT 7

Continues to grow back into the side. Building excellent understanding with midfield partners.

TOMMY ROWE 7

Particularly influential on the left wing, creating plenty and helping Rovers dominate the ball.

JAMES COPPINGER 8

Took his two goals exceptionally well and was a constant menace. Some classy touches

JOHN MARQUIS 8

Tireless running into space to ensure Rovers kept on the pressure after going in front.

ANDY WILLIAMS 8

Fully justified decision to recall him into starting 11. Unlucky not to add a goal to a superb performance which gave Barnet a real headache.

Subs used

JOE WRIGHT

Solid enough as Rovers saw out the last ten minutes under little pressure.

PAUL KEEGAN

Kept possession ticking over nicely after late introduction.

ALFIE MAY

Eager to impress on his anticipated debut but saw little of the ball.

Subs not used

Ross Etheridge, Craig Alcock, Harry Middleton, Alfie Beestin.

Barnet: Josh Vickers 6, Harry Taylor 6 (David Totunda 74, 5), Michael Nelson 7, Ricardo Santos 7, Elliott Johnson 6, Jack Taylor 6, Tom Champion 6 (Nana Kyei 61 ,6), Mauro Vilhete 7, Curtis Weston 6, Jamal Campbell-Ryce 5 (Akinola 61, 5), John Akinde 6. Subs not used: Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Luke Gambin, Sam Muggleton, Alex Nicholls.

Referee: John Brooks 7

Click here for up-to-date news from the Keepmoat