Doncaster Rovers: Player ratings from the 3-0 win at Plymouth Argyle.

The Star’s Rovers man, Liam Hoden, assessess the performances at Home Park

Ian Lawlor 6

Receives an average mark simply because he had nothing to do. Plymouth forced not one single save from Lawlor over the 90 minutes.

Matty Blair 7

A strong performance at right back, packed with energy and the sort of attacking play he has lacked recently.

Joe Wright 8

Another excellent performance from the young centre-half who was commanding and helped to ensure the threat from Plymouth was minimal.

Andy Butler 7

Excellent again from the club captain who marked his performance with a goal - one of real determination.

Niall Mason 7

A very good performance both on the right and the left. He got forward well in the first half and his composure on the ball once they were in front was excellent.

Jordan Houghon 7

As steady as you like from the midfielder. There was not a great deal flashy but in truth there did not have to be.

Ben Whiteman 7

The shackles seem to have been let off the midfielder with his switch from the base of the diamond to the right side. He attacked well and helped keep play ticking with a good tempo in the first half.

Tommy Rowe 7

As good on the ball as you would expect when given time. His accurate passing was key in a second half in which Rovers really turned the screw.

James Coppinger 7

A typical strong Coppinger performance. Plenty of energy between the lines, superb footwork and excellent passing.

John Marquis 7

Much more like the Marquis we know. He showed real aggression to get in Plymouth faces, harrying defenders and putting on pressure.

Alfie May 9

He was involved in all three goals, deservedly scoring the third. But his performance was much more than that. Tireless and intelligent running saw him consistently pop up in space and cause plenty of problems.

Subs used

Harry Toffolo 6

Just the sort of environment Toffolo needed to come into after a difficult opening few weeks. Added some real balance.

Rodney Kongolo 7

Handed Rovers a real injection of energy when he came on, picking up from his excellent performance at Arsenal.

Liam Mandeville -

He picked up exactly where Coppinger left off with good energy and smart ball work to help Rovers see out the game in comfortable fashion.

Subs not used: Marko Marosi, Craig Alcock, Tyler Garratt, Andy Williams.

Plymouth Argyle: Luke McCormick 5, Gary Miller 5 (Lionel Ainsworth 61, 5), Ryan Edwards 5, Sonny Bradley 4, Gary Sawyer 6, Antoni Sarcevic 5, Yann Songo’o 5 (David Fox 46, 5), Jamie Ness 4 (Gregg Wylde 61, 4), Ruben Lameiras 6, Nadir Ciftci 4, Alex Fletcher 5. Subs not used: Kyle Letheren, Nathan Blissett, Joel Grant, Jakub Sokolik.

