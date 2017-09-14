Doncaster Rovers: No time to feel sorry for ourselves - Ferguson

Have your say

Boss Darren Ferguson says there is no time for anyone at Doncaster Rovers to start feeling sorry for themselves.

Disappointing defeats at AFC Wimbledon, Northampton Town and Rochdale have dampened the early season optimism at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Rovers will be going in search of a first league win in six games when they host neighbours Scunthorpe United on Sunday.

And Ferguson, whose side conceded two stoppage time goals to lose 2-1 at Rochdale on Tuesday night, says his players cannot afford to dwell on their recent setbacks.

“It can be a horrible game, football. It can be really harsh,” said Ferguson.

“But the most important thing is that you pick yourselves up quickly.

“You don’t have time in this game to feel sorry for ourselves.

“There’s not time for saying it should have been him or him.

“As a group, we need to stick together.

“The last two defeats have been hard but at Rochdale I saw full commitment from my players, as I generally always see.”

He added: “We have to pick ourselves up very quickly and we have to make sure we win the game on Sunday.

“It’s a derby match and we’ll be forgiven for [Rochdale] if we get that win against Scunthorpe.”

Scunthorpe did the double over Doncaster during the 2015/16 season but Rovers won the previous seven meetings between the sides.