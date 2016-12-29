Doncaster Rovers: Niall Mason to say until the end of the season

Niall Mason will remain a Doncaster Rovers player for the rest of the season after an extension to his loan was agreed with Aston Villa.

And the versatile youngster is aiming to have a promotion medal around his neck by the time his loan comes to an end.

The 19-year-old has made a major impression since arriving from Villa on the opening day of the season and has now made the left back role his own - despite never having played at full back before his loan spell.

Mason has also featured in midfield, centre back and on the right flank, demonstrating versatility which has been lauded by Darren Ferguson.

He said: “I’ve had a really good time since I’ve been here, and had a really good experience.

"I can’t wait for the coming months now.



“I am gaining a bit of confidence, knowing I can play first-team football which is brand-new to me.



“Promotion is the target, to keep the performances we know gets us results and win as many games as possible.



“We need to keep maintaining those standards to ensure we get over the line.

"I want to keep playing every game and try to keep performing well."

Continuing to work with Ferguson was also a major attraction for Mason.

He said: “He doesn’t over-complicate things, and let’s you work things out for yourself.

"But when he feels he needs to step in and tell you something, he does.



“For me that has been really good – I like to try and work things out for myself, and he realises that.”

Mason has made 18 appearances for Rovers so far this season.

Ferguson made retaining Mason - and fellow loanee Jordan Houghton - his number one priority for the January transfer window.