Doncaster Rovers: New deals for Butler and Coppinger was ‘right thing to do’

Rewarding Andy Butler and James Coppinger with new contracts was the right thing to do according to Darren Ferguson.

Both men yesterday extended their deals until the summer of 2018.

And Ferguson said they have played their way to longer stays with the club this season.

“It’s based on performances only and their performances have been outstanding,” Ferguson told The Star.

“Coppinger and Butler have been mainstays in the team, making a huge contribution and being regular fixtures.

“It’s based upon performances on the pitch, added to what they bring us off the pitch.

“Andy and Copps have been fantastic examples of what this club is all about.

“My decision and the club’s decision was based on what they were doing on the pitch though and I think it’s the right decision to make.

“They’ve both been great and absolutely delighted.

“When I spoke to the board it was unanimous that we gave them an extension.”

Ferguson revealed the club are close to agreeing a contract extension with goalkeeper Marko Marosi, who is currently out with an ankle injury.

Like Butler and Coppinger, Marosi’s deal was set to expire in the summer and Ferguson is keen to renew it sooner rather than later.

The new deals for Butler and Coppinger were the highlight of a quiet transfer deadline day for the club.

Rovers are to set to confirm a loan move for Mitchell Lund to a National League side today while Reece Fielding is also heading out to a non-league outfit.

Both young defenders will spend a month out on loan for game time after long-term injury absences.

Ferguson failed to secure a departure for out-of-favour full back Cedric Evina with no interest shown in the 26-year-old, either on loan or a permanent deal.