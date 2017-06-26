Doncaster Rovers: New boy Kiwomya quick to impress Ferguson

Darren Ferguson has labelled new Doncaster Rovers signing Alex Kiwomya as the fastest player he has seen in a long time.

Ferguson was keen to inject pace into his squad this summer and feels he has done just that with the 21-year-old striker, who joined on a permanent switch from Chelsea last week.

And the Rovers boss feels his side will have a new dimension as they take on the challenge of League One next season.

“I know that I don’t think we had enough pace in certain areas of the pitch last year,” Ferguson told The Star.

“I always felt we needed an injection of pace.

“Alex is the quickest player I’ve seen in a long time. He’s lightning.

“He will give us that out and out pace which can be great, especially if you’re leading in games and you can break on the counter.”

The Sheffield-born forward had the option of extending his deal with the Premier League champions but felt it was time for him to pursue regular first-team football, which earned him praise from Ferguson.

He said: “He’s got a real hunger to leave that club and make his own career.

“We tried to get him last summer but we were a little bit too late because Crewe had already done a deal to take him on loan.

“We kept an eye on him but certainly the boy is ready to leave Chelsea.

“And for us to make it a permanent deal says quite a lot for this club really.”

While Kiwomya’s pace is obvious, Ferguson says Rovers have acquired a player with excellent technical ability.

He said: “Alex is very good technically and he’s got a very good background coming from Chelsea. There were a lot of things I really liked, particularly his versatility. He can play in a lot of positions.

“He started off as a striker and I think he wants to play up front.But he’s also played out wide a lot which give me another option.

“He’s only 21 and he has got so much potential.”