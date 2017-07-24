Doncaster Rovers: New boy Alex Kiwomya suffers another injury blow

Have your say

Striker Alex Kiwomya will definitely miss the start of the season for Doncaster Rovers – and there are fears he could be out of action for much longer.

Kiwomya has yet to feature for Rovers in pre-season since his switch from Chelsea with a calf injury ruling him out.

The 21-year-old is set to have a scan this week in order to determine the true cause of the problem.

And boss Darren Ferguson revealed the best case scenario will see Kiwomya remaining on the sidelines for the next month.

“He’s going for a scan this week,” Ferguson told The Star.

“It’s been a really difficult one to analyse the injury.

“We’ve got it down now to where we think it’s a nerve thing that is affecting his calves.

“We’ve scanned his calves and there are no problems with them.

“The next step is we’ll get a scan on his back. Then we hope it’s just a muscle problem.

“If it’s any worse, it could be the possibility he is out for a quite a long time.

“Fingers crossed it’s not so bad.

“You would guess that if it’s the better one or the two, it’ll be three or four weeks.”

Kiwomya is arguably the summer signing supporters have been most keen to see due to his incredible pace.

But Rovers will kick off the campaign against Gillingham on August 5 without him.

Ferguson’s best case scenario would likely see Kiwomya return for the home game against Blackpool on August 19.

For the second successive summer, Rovers have suffered a series of significant injuries.

The will start the campaign without Mathieu Baudry and Luke McCullough, though news on both men has been more positive than first expected.

Ferguson has timetabled Baudry for a return to training by the end of August.

The Rovers boss has also moved to calm fears James Coppinger is facing a spell on the sidelines after he limped off in Saturday’s 1-0 friendly win at Guiseley.

Ferguson said: “I think he got a kick on his ankle. He just got caught by the boy.

“That happened quite a lot which you get when the pitch is sticky. We couldn’t get our passing going and get people free.

“Copps will be fine. He was about to come off pretty soon after that any way.

“I’ll probably try to get 90 minutes into Copps on Wednesday against Sheffield Wednesday.”