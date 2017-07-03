Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell Lund leaves on loan

Doncaster Rovers full back Mitchell Lund has joined League Two Morecambe on a season-long loan.

Lund was made available for transfer at the end of last season by boss Darren Ferguson and has a secured a switch to the Lancashire coast.

The 20-year-old endured a difficult last campaign. He started four of Rovers' first five games before suffering a freak kidney injury in the win over Yeovil Town.

Ordered to avoid physical activity for four months by doctors, Lund did not return to action until February when he joined Wrexham on a month-long loan, making four starts.

He returned to Rovers in early March but made just a single substitute appearance and appeared on the bench on only three other occasions.

Disappointed with his lack of improvement over the campaign - along with Ross Etheridge, Harry Middleton, Andy Williams and Cedric Evina - Lund was placed on the transfer list by Ferguson.

Evina departed on a season-long loan to Crawley Town last week which effectively ends his time with Rovers as his contract will expire next summer.

Lund is contracted to Rovers until the summer of 2019.

Williams was last week taken off the transfer list by Ferguson who was impressed by his performance in pre-season so far.