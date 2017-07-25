Doncaster Rovers miss out as Steven Taylor signs for Peterborough

Doncaster Rovers have lost the chase for Steven Taylor after the centre half signed for League One rivals Peterborough United.

The 31-year-old former Newcastle United defender has signed a two-year deal at London Road.

Taylor joined Rovers on trial last Monday and featured in the friendly with Derby County before training with the squad again on Thursday with negotiations being held over a potential deal throughout his time with the club.

However, he informed Darren Ferguson on Friday he would be holding talks with other clubs and therefore would not be available for the trip to Guiseley at the weekend.

Ferguson said Rovers would continue negotiations with Taylor but admitted they would be facing an uphill battle if the deal came down to purely financial terms.

On signing, Taylor told Peterborough's official website: ‘I want to win things and when I spoke to the manager and Grant McCann, I just wanted to get everything sorted.

"I know one or two of the lads having played against them and I was with Marcus Maddison at Newcastle. Marcus is a wonderful talent and it is great to see him doing so well for Peterborough.

“I have been keeping myself fit during the summer, I have played three games for Ipswich in pre-season and I am looking forward to playing at the weekend.

"I am really looking forward to this challenge and the next chapter in my career.

"It is an exciting time to join the football club and I can’t wait to get cracking,”