Doncaster Rovers: Midfield target in European final

Doncaster Rovers’ prime midfield target is currently on duty with England at the European U19 Championship, Darren Ferguson has revealed.

Ferguson is awaiting an answer from a Premier League club over an approach to sign a midfielder on loan.

And he explained the delay in a response by revealing the target is currently on international duty.

“He’s involved in the U19 tournament,” Ferguson told The Star.“He’s still there.

“I’m hopeful knowing, if not the end of this week, then the start of next.

“It’s been delayed because of that. If he’s away, he’s away.

“We appreciate that and hope to get an answer.”

England are through to the final of the U19 Euros and will play Portugal on Saturday.

Ferguson admits he is aware Rovers face competition to sign the midfielder.

When asked how likely it was that the target would be heading to the Keepmoat, Ferguson said: “We don’t know.

“We’ve put a case for why we want him.

“It looks like there’s one or two others in for him.

“We’ve got a fighting chance.”

Rovers remain in negotiations with Chelsea over a potential return on loan for Jordan Houghton.

And Ferguson is also on the hunt for a centre half to add before the start of the season.

Ferguson has pledged to play a game of patience as he looks to secure his final three signings of the summer.