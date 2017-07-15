Doncaster Rovers: Mathieu Baudry suffers injury blow

Doncaster Rovers have suffered a major injury blow with Mathieu Baudry set to miss the start of the season for the second consecutive year.

The French centre half has been ruled out for three months with a stress fracture of the ankle, boss Darren Ferguson has revealed.

Baudry missed the end of last season after undergoing surgery on an Achilles injury. He has suffered with pain in his ankle over the last week and a scan revealed a stress fracture rather than a continuation of the Achilles problem.

Ferguson said: "He's gone for a scan and he's got a stress fracture.

"He'll be out for three months.

"It's a bit of deja vu from last season.

"He felt a different pain to the one he had for the operation. He felt it for the last couple of days in Scotland.

"We went for the scan. He will be definitely two months, probably three.

"It's the same area but a different injury.

"It's a real blow for Baudry because he missed this stage last year.

"He brings a different aspect to our play."

Ferguson says he will now step up his search for at least one new defensive addition to his squad and hopes to have a player join training on Monday.

He said: "I was looking at bringing defenders in anyway but this will accelerate that."

The Rovers boss also confirmed Luke McCullough will be out for three months due to his knee injury.

Craig Alcock is set to return in time for next Saturday's friendly with Guiseley while Alex Kiwomya is a week away from a return.

Will Longbottom suffered a groin injury in the friendly with Armthorpe Welfare and will miss up to three weeks.