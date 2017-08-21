Doncaster Rovers: Make your lessons count against Hull urges teacher Ferguson

Darren Ferguson wants to see Doncaster Rovers putting lessons into practice as they plot a Carabao Cup shock against Hull City tonight.

Ferguson was disappointed with ‘naive’ play from his side which saw them draw 3-3 with Blackpool at the weekend despite leading three times.

And he says tonight’s opposition at the Keepmoat are perfect to test whether his players have taken lessons on board – as well as earning the chance to face an elite Premier League club in the third round.

“I think we need to get an understanding in game this season that there are going to be times during games when the other team get control of it,” Ferguson said. “It happened on Saturday – though not for long.

“But at that point, as a team you’ve got to be ok with it. You don’t panic.

“I felt we lost a bit of discipline and seemed to have the feeling that we needed to be on the front foot. All you need to do is be solid.

“You’re not going to have all of the ball against Hull because they’re a quality team.

“It’s about keeping shape, knowing when to press and when not to.

“As long as we keep learning from it, and I’ve got a group who want to learn, hopefully we keep improving.”

Ferguson says he will make changes for the tie but does not believe it will be a weakened team which will take on Leonid Slutsky’s side.

“I’ll be making changes but whatever team I play, I’d be more than happy to play against Wimbledon on Saturday,” he said. “It has to be a huge motivation to get to the third round.

“If you get one of the big boys, it can change everything for the club.”