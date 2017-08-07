Doncaster Rovers: Liam Mandeville a doubt for Bradford cup clash

Have your say

Liam Mandeville is facing a race against time to be fit for Rovers' trip to Bradford City in the Carabao Cup.

Striker Mandeville is suffering from a tight calf muscle that could see him miss the visit to Valley Parade on Tuesday night.

"Liam Mandeville who has felt a bit of tightness in his hamstring," boss Darren Ferguson said.

"We'll have to assess him in the morning.

"We're hoping it heels a bit better for tomorrow and we'll see how he is.

"I think it's important for Liam that he plays games. He's got to look to play as many games as he can.

The 20-year-old was excellent in Saturday's League One opener against Gillingham and would have been keen to maintain his personal momentum.

Rovers are also short on attacking numbers with Alex Kiwomya out indefinitely and Andy Williams sidelined by a hamstring issue

Ferguson said: "I've got other options there, particularly Alfie May at the moment.

"Liam's probably the only one that is a major doubt.

"James Coppinger took a bit of a deadleg to his calf but everyone else is fine."

It is likely Coppinger would have been rested regardless of any injury issue.