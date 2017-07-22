Doncaster Rovers: Latest on the bid to sign Steven Taylor

Doncaster Rovers are facing strong competition for the signature of Steven Taylor, Darren Ferguson has revealed.

The former Newcastle United centre half was not with the Rovers squad for Saturday's friendly win at Guiseley.

Afterwards, Ferguson confirmed Taylor had entered negotiations with at least one other club, while still holding talks with Rovers.

And Ferguson said he expects the 31-year-old's future to be finalised over the weekend.

"We've still got a chance of bringing him in," Ferguson said.

"The one thing I've been pleased about is he's seems to be keen on coming to us.

"There are certain things we spoke about where oi see him fitting into the club and he's quite excited about that

"We always knew it would be tough to get him in.

"Other clubs have seen that he's a free agent and financially, some clubs have offered a lot of money to him.

"He's still made it clear to me that he would like to entertain the chance of coming here.

"We're in the middle of negotiating that. Whether we can get it done or not, I'm not too sure."

Taylor - who has made almost 200 Premier League appearances - played for Rovers in Tuesday night's friendly with Derby County and trained with the squad on Thursday.

But he held negotiations elsewhere on Friday and was not involved at Guiseley.

Ferguson said: "We were negotiating straight from Tuesday night, it couldn't have been agreed then and he has to see what else is out there for him.

"It's not the boy's fault, it's just something he has to do."

The Rovers boss admitted he was carrying out a sales mission as he attempts to make the club more attractive to Taylor than others who can offer more money.

"We have to be using our imagination," he said.

"I have to sell the football side of it, which he understands.

"But of course, when other clubs come in in higher leagues, it can make a difference.

"We just have to accept that sometimes. But we're trying our hardest.

"We're trying to structure it in a way that it manages to keep it within what we can do."

Ferguson says he has other targets in mind should Taylor opt to sign elsewhere and confirmed negotiations will continue into Sunday.

He said: "If we don't get him, there's one or two others I've got lined up, or certainly that are on the list.

"If we do get him then great, it's a fantastic signing for us.

"I'm pretty certain that one way or another it'll be decided before Monday.

"I think we're both in a position where we don't want it dragging on after the weekend.

"We've been in discussions this morning.

"I've been in touch with Gavin Baldwin, he's been in touch with people that are looking after Steven.

"We're just trying to get the deal done."

Rovers triumphed 1-0 over Guiseley in Taylor's absence.

