Doncaster Rovers: Latest on hunt for defenders plus Mathieu Baudry update

Doncaster Rovers would end their hunt for defensive additions if trialist Steven Taylor were to sign with the club.

Darren Ferguson last weekend spoke of his desire to bring in two defenders this summer, particularly following another injury setback for Mathieu Baudry.

But after the opportunity arose to sign former Newcastle United centre half Taylor – coupled with positive news on Baudry – Ferguson says that one signing in particular would be enough to satisfy him he had enough defensive cover.

“If we got Taylor, then it would be no on bringing anyone else in,” Ferguson told The Star. “If we’re going to improve other areas in the midfield, it would be no.

“I would still have Taylor, Baudry, Joe Wright, Andy Butler and Craig Alcock who could play centre half.

“I think I’ve got enough there.”

Ferguson’s priority for a defensive addition this summer was someone in the mould of Andy Butler – experienced, a leader and imposing.

He said: “I like players who can play out of the back but when I’ve analysed and looked at it, I still think the most important thing we need now is players with that bit of experience and leadership, that will head the ball out of the box.

“It’s very difficult to get a ball-playing centre half who can head the ball out of the box and that’s quick.

“You ain’t going to get one in League One because they’d be worth millions.

“If we didn’t get Taylor there’s another option but I’m hoping to get that done.

“We’ll see what we can do.”

Defender Baudry is now expected to return well in advance of the initial three month verdict given following the stress fracture to his ankle.

“He’s been to see the surgeon and that won’t be as long as first mentioned,” Ferguson said.

“It might only be four to six weeks.”