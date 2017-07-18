Doncaster Rovers: Latest on Gary McSheffrey’s status at the Keepmoat

Darren Ferguson admits he is unlikely to hand Gary McSheffrey a new deal at Doncaster Rovers.

McSheffrey was released by Rovers at the end of last season but has spent pre-season at the club, has featured in each of the two friendlies played so far and is likely to be in the squad to face Derby County at the Keepmoat this evening.

While the veteran forward impressed against both Armthorpe Welfare and Tadcaster Albion last week – scoring in the latter – McSheffrey continues to train with Rovers more for his benefit rather than working towards landing a new contract at the club.

Rovers are well-stocked in their attacking ranks with Ferguson looking to bolster numbers in midfield and defence.

“With Gary, the situation is, I told him at the end of the season we couldn’t offer him anything but if he hadn’t found anything then he could do pre-season with us,” Ferguson told The Star.

“It’s important for him that he does that.

“It’s not going to be anything more at the moment, if it’s going to be anything at all.

“He’s looking good the boy and I’m happy to help him out.”

McSheffrey managed just 12 appearances for Rovers last season in an injury-ravaged campaign.

Ferguson feels the 34-year-old is getting back up to speed after an intense few weeks of training with Rovers.

“I’m helping Gaz out,” he said.

“You can see the quality he’s got.

“He’s getting better fitness in him.

“I think it’ll be difficult for me to do anything permanent with him because of the numbers I’ve got in that area.

“As long as I feel I can help Gary out, there might be a conversation about doing something with him.

“At the moment I can’t do that because of the other areas of the pitch I’ve got to sort out.”

McSheffrey has been linked with a return to former club Coventry City, where he made more than 250 appearances.