Doncaster Rovers: John Marquis outlines his ‘realistic target’ for this season

Darren Ferguson might be keen to play down expectations ahead of this weekend’s big kick off.

But John Marquis has set his sights on a push for the play-offs.

The 25-year-old says top half and pushing for a top six slot is a realistic aim following last season’s promotion from League Two.

But the Londoner admits that the majority of teams in League One will have similar ambitions.

“Targeting the top six has got to be every team’s aim,” said Marquis, who signed a new three-year deal this summer.

“You don’t want to be happy sitting in the bottom half.

“We’ve got to have realistic goals as well.

“We’re not going to come in and say we’re going for top two and we’re going to run away with it.

“But I feel like after last season, a realistic target for us would be top half and pushing for the play-offs, like it will be for 20 sides in the league.

“The teams that come up have the winning mentalities,” he added.

“There’s been teams that have gone back-to-back and I don’t see why with having a winning mentality we can’t do that.

“There are obviously good teams in this league but we go back to us having confidence in ourselves and believing in our own ability that we won’t come into this league and get pushed over.

“We’re going to show up and try to win as many games as we can.”