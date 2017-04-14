Doncaster Rovers: John Marquis hails ‘teacher’ Darren Ferguson

John Marquis has hailed the ‘teaching’ of Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson as he enjoys his best ever season.

Marquis heads into the Easter double-header with Colchester United and Blackpool looking to add to his 26-goal tally, and fresh from being named League Two player of the year at the EFL Awards.

He puts much of his remarkable season down to the lessons he has learned from Ferguson, as well as the faith shown in him by the Rovers boss.

He said: “My football has come on so much and I can’t speak highly enough of the manager and the staff for what I’ve learned in one year of football.

“I would probably go so far as to say it’s probably more than I’ve learned since Kenny Jackett left Millwall which was maybe four years ago now.

“I’ve learned that much in terms of training, and hours on the training pitch.

“My tactical knowledge of the game has improved, my technique has improved.

“It’s just purely because I’ve got a manager who loves being a manager, who coaches.

“He likes to see improvement in players, individually and as a team.

“As a team, you’re only as strong as your weakest member.

“For this year, it’s been incredible personally I feel for how I’ve improved.

“And I’ve really, really enjoyed it.”

James Coppinger is the only major fitness doubt for Rovers for today’s trip to Colchester.

Coppinger managed just one training session before his substitute appearance in last weekend’s win over Mansfield Town as he continues to struggle with a long-term ankle issue.