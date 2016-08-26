Doncaster Rovers: Joe Wright on the power of the clean sheet

Defender Joe Wright says it is clear to see that consecutive clean sheets have bred confidence in the Doncaster Rovers squad.

The towering centre half has settled in well since his summer switch from Huddersfield Town and the early signs of a partnership with Andy Butler have looked promising.

The duo have played a vital role in the back-t0-back clean sheets in victories over Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town.

And Wright wants plenty more as he looks to help Rovers push for a return to League One.

“Clean sheets bring confidence,” the 21-year-old said. “It’s not just for the defenders but the whole team.

“It’s not just our job to defend but everyone’s.

“We’re really confident going into the next game.

“To keep clean sheets and play the way we did at Cheltenham, it’s a real bonus for the lads.

“The last two have been 1-0 wins but the way we performed, we probably deserved more.

“It’s key to keep clean sheets. We’re proven that in the last couple of games.”

Wright insists he always believed it would take time for Rovers to settle this term, given the large influx of new faces in the summer.

And he says there is still plenty of improvement to come.

“We’ve got to learn from each other,” he said. “We’re still trying to improve.

“There were a lot of new players coming in so everyone is still getting used to each other.

“We’re playing well but there’s always room for improvement.”

Rovers have no fresh injury worries ahead of Saturday’s game with Yeovil Town at the Keepmoat.

But Paul Keegan has been ruled out for at least another month following an injury setback.