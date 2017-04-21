Doncaster Rovers: Joe Wright hoping to retain his place against Wycombe

Joe Wright hopes he did enough against Blackpool to retain his place in the Doncaster Rovers side this weekend.

The 22-year-old centre back, a peripheral figure for much of the season, was man of the match on his return to the side on Monday.

He had been expected to cover for Mathieu Baudry at Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow. However, Darren Ferguson revealed yesterday he is now considering delaying the Frenchman’s Achilles op initially scheduled for today.

Wright admits it has been difficult standing in the shadows but has put his his time on the training ground to good use.

“I was obviously pleased with my personal performance,” said Wright, reflecting on Monday. “It’s been a tough season for me really to be honest. Obviously with Butts and Frenchy doing so well I’ve just had to sit there and learn from the bench watching them and learn on the training ground, bide my time and then take my chance, which I think I did.

“Butts and Frenchy are two different centre halves so you can learn different things from both players.

“Butts is a leader, he’s a warrior and then you’ve got Frenchy who’s probably a bit more cultured. I look at the things he does and try and copy them in a way, I work on my passing.

“Butts is obviously about aggression, organisation and leadership. They’ve both been excellent this season.

“I’d like to take a blend of those two styles into my own game.”