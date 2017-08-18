Doncaster Rovers: Joe’s determined to keep on doing the Wright things

Joe Wright admits he is playing catch up slightly at Doncaster Rovers.

The 22-year-old centre back was in and out of the team during the second half of last season.

Mathieu Baudry’s injury has handed the former Huddersfield Town youngster an opportunity to stake his claim for a more regular starting spot.

And Wright is determined to take that chance with both hands.

Asked by The Star if this was a ‘coming of age’ season for him personally, he replied: “I hope so. I hoped it would be last season to be honest.

“This season is about getting a run in the team, staying there and keeping my performances consistent.

“The gaffer’s touched on that with me, to try and get that consistency. Don’t try to over-complicate things and stick to what I’m good at.

“I’ve started all right. I’ve always thought if I get a run in the team I’ll do well. I think I was a bit unlucky last season.

“I expect a lot more from myself if I get a run in the team. It’s all about getting that experience, playing alongside Butts (Andy Butler) and learning from him.”

Wright is set to be part of an unchanged back five against Blackpool tomorrow. They kept a clean sheet at home to Gillingham and conceded only a late consolation at Blackburn last weekend.

Wright and Butler have both impressed. So too has goalkeeper Ian Lawlor and full backs Niall Mason and Danny Andrew.

“There’s a lot of confidence within the back five,” said Wright. “We know what we’re good at. And we’re communicating well. That’s another thing we’ve worked on as back five, helping each other out with plenty of talking all the time, making sure we don’t switch off and organising what’s in front of us. I think everyone is performing really well.

“It’s been a positive start overall,” he added. “I think the performance against Gillingham probably merited a win and then Bradford and Blackburn are two very good results against big teams.

“Obviously the Bradford game was in the cup but it puts a marker down that we’re more than capable.

“Blackpool will be another tough game. They beat us twice last season so we’re not taking anything for granted.

“They’re very sharp and they’ve got good movement. Like at Blackburn we’ve got a gameplan and we’ve just got to stick to that.”