Doncaster Rovers: James hopes experience will count in FA Youth Cup

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Morgan James believes his experiences in the first team this season can help secure a victory in the FA Youth Cup.

Rovers face Blackpool at the Keepmoat tonight (7pm), with a trip to West Ham United waiting next for the victors.

James has made two appearances for the first team this season, both coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He said: “It puts me on a really good slate and makes us feel like we can perform at the top level.

“If you can perform for the first team then it means in the youth teams you can express yourself.

“Senior players are brilliant, they put an arm around you and help you out.

“If they believe in you then it makes you feel as though you’ll be able to do it.”

With a number of fans turning up to watch the first-round match, James is hoping a potential tie against the Hammers will entice more people to attend on Tuesday night.

“Crowds are always good to have, they can help you out a lot” he said.

“If they make a little roar when you do something good it gives you a little bit extra going forwards.”

The game also represents another chance for the Rovers’ youth players to play on the Keepmoat pitch, an opportunity the players are relishing.

“It’s a beautiful pitch and I look forward to getting on it again,” he said.

“We all want to make it through and go as far as we can in the competition.”

Though competition rules state Youth Cup ties should be played at a club’s main stadium, West Ham have been handed permission to play their home ties at Dagenham and Redbridge’s Victoria Road ground, meaning tonight’s winners will miss out on a trip to the London Stadium.

Entrance for tonight’s game is £3 for adults, £1 concessions and season ticket holders.