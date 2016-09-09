Doncaster Rovers: James Coppinger wins League Two Player of the Month

Doncaster Rovers star James Coppinger has won the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month award for August.

Coppinger, 35, scored two goals and made another three to get his 13th season with Rovers off to an impressive start.

Tomorrow at Morecambe he will make his 500th appearance for the club.

Coppinger said: “I was buzzing to be nominated for Player of the Month, and to win is brilliant. To get this at the same time as I hopefully make my 500th appearance for this special club is a real honour.

“But the team deserve the credit for our start to the season. I have scored a couple of goals, but it is our team performances which has won us the points.”

Rovers boss Darren Ferguson said: “He has been a real influence in games, which is what you want him to be. He knows he has had to get more goals and assists, and he has certainly done that.

“Where we are playing him, we want him to have a real influence in the final third of the pitch. He has had a good month. He is looking fit, and it is a good week for him as it coincides with 500 games for the club.”

Sky Sports’ Football League pundit Don Goodman said: “Just one game short of 500 for a club that he joined over 12 years ago, Coppinger is a rare example of loyalty in a game where there’s rarely space for sentimentality. There is no doubt in my mind that he can operate at a higher level.

“His stellar form in August, with two goals from midfield has vindicated the club’s decision to extend his contract at the Keepmoat Stadium and he will no doubt play a major role as Doncaster Rovers look to bounce back to League One at the first attempt.”

The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL Communications Director Mark Rowan, League Managers’ Association Director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet Football Trading Manager Paul Lowery.