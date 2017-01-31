Doncaster Rovers: James Coppinger and Andy Butler sign contract extensions

James Coppinger and Andy Butler have both been rewarded with new contracts.

The duo, who have signed one-year contract extensions to keep them at the Keepmoat Stadium until the summer of 2018, have been influential in Doncaster Rovers’ rise to the top of League Two - on and off the pitch.

Andy Butler

Team captain Coppinger, Rovers’ all-time leading appearance maker, has scored eight times this season - his best ever return for Doncaster since joining from Exeter City in 2004.

The evergreen 36-year-old is also among the country’s leading assist makers.

Coppinger said: “I never thought I’d be here 13 years on, but I feel in really good condition.

“I feel better than when I was younger, which sounds a little silly, but I am enjoying it and offering something to the team.

“I’ve played 40 games a season for the past 16 years, and in pre-season I was as fit as anybody in the team, so it’s looking good for the next couple of years.

“I have as much hunger now as when I was 21, if not more.”

Club captain Butler, 33, is an ever-present in League Two this term.

The Doncaster-born defender is a well respected figure in the dressing room and has also thrown himself into supporting the club off the field, including coaching the club’s under-12s team.

“It’s great to be part of this club because it is going places now, everyone has bought into what the gaffer is trying to do,” said Butler.

“I’m a Doncaster lad so it’s brilliant for me. The club is on the up and going places, and I’m proud to be part of that. Everyone has bought into what the gaffer wants.”