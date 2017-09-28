Doncaster Rovers: It’s frustrating to lose momentum but it can come back quickly - Tommy Rowe

Have your say

Tommy Rowe admits is was bitterly disappointing to lose the momentum Doncaster Rovers were starting to build.

The hammerblow of an injury time defeat to Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night somewhat halted a mini-revival which began with an excellent performance at Arsenal and deservedly comfortable win at Plymouth Argyle.

And the slack defending which led to both Shrewsbury goals in the 2-1 defeat overshadowed what was a good performance from Rovers.

Rowe says the halting of the good run brought frustration but he is confident a good result against Bradford City this weekend can bring the momentum right back.

“We said before the game on Tuesday that we had momentum,” Rowe said.

“We saw in the performance in the game that the momentum was there.

“But it’s was just schoolboy stuff that cost us.

“Momentum is massive.

“The thing is, it’s one game.

“If we do win at Bradford after taking a lot from this performance then we can get the momentum going again.

“The most important thing for me is how we react.

“We always react well and I have no doubt that we’ll react better and kick on for Bradford.”

Rowe feels Rovers are close to clicking into gear - and says that has been the case all season.

But he concedes a lack of concentration at key moments has repeatedly cost Rovers and the squad must take responsibility.

He said: “If we’d been well beaten we’d hold our hands up and say we need to do something different.

“But we don’t need to do a lot. It’s literally concentration for us.

“We get it drip fed every day - concentrate and focus. It’s about taking it on and taking responsibility. It’s fine margins

“On Tuesday, I should have done better.

“Other nights it’s other people.

“It’s also about being brave enough to know when to sit back and take a point or know when to defend correctly.

“We’ll work on it but we;ll look at the positives and go for it at Bradford.”