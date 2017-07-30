Doncaster Rovers: Issam Ben Khemis to sign deal

Have your say

Issam Ben Khemis will sign a contract with Doncaster Rovers on Monday, Darren Ferguson has revealed.

The French-born Tunisian midfielder has been on trial with Rovers for much of pre-season and has played in five friendlies for the club.

He has impressed greatly, adding quality to the Rovers midfield with quality in possession, neat touches and a desire to run with the ball.

And he will pen a contract at the Keepmoat which looks set to be confirmed early this week.

"Issam will sign Monday, that's all agreed," Ferguson said. "That's another body in."

Ben Khemis, 21, turned in arguably his worst performance for Rovers in Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Chesterfield.

Ferguson believes a long pre-season had taken its toll on the midfielder, who was released by FC Lorient at the start of the summer.

"Physically he looked short today because he was shattered," Ferguson said.

"I think it's all the playing games and negotiating the deal, getting it done, I think it may have taken it out of him physically.

"I wouldn't be worried about that.

"I think he's shown more than enough in the time that he's been here."