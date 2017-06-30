Doncaster Rovers: Is this the key reason why Darren Ferguson has decided to hold onto Andy Williams?

Andy Williams’ physical attributes were a factor in Darren Ferguson’s decision to take him off the transfer list.

The 30-year-old striker recently held talks with an unnamed club and a deal was thought to be close.

However, boss Darren Ferguson yesterday announced a U-turn on Williams after assessing his attacking options.

Speaking to The Star earlier this week, the Scot hinted that the former Swindon Town and Yeovil Town frontman may remain at the Keepmoat Stadium.

“We’re obviously aware of what John [Marquis] brings,” said Ferguson, discussing his striker options.

“Mandeville is slightly different and May, again he is different, plays on the shoulder.

“Kiwomya is totally different in the sense of the pace that he brings which is definitely what we needed.

“Now my job is to look at the squad as a whole and think ‘if gets injured what have we got to replace him with?’ If X, Y or Z get injured, have we got enough?

“I would look at the striking situation and think if John got injured then physically I don’t know if we’ve got enough. That’s something I’m definitely thinking of.

“That’s why perhaps Andy Williams will end up staying and I’ll have no problem with that.”

Williams, one of the club’s highest earners, is under contract until the summer of 2018. He has scored 28 goals in 93 appearances for Doncaster.

Ferguson told Rovers’ official website: “Willo’s work-rate has been first class - he has come back in great shape after the summer, which shows how much he really wants to be a part of this club. He was adamant he does not want to leave, and his attitude has impressed me.

“After taking stock of my attacking options and looking at possible additions, Willo is the best striker available to us and I am glad to continue working with him.

“His quality is proven and he has a great scoring record at League One level, so I am really happy he will be staying with the squad and helping us on and off the pitch.”

n Rovers’ home fixture against Scunthorpe United, originally scheduled for Saturday 16 September, will now be played on Sunday 17 September (3pm).

The fixture has been moved back 24 hours due to a clash with the St Leger meeting at Doncaster Racecourse.

Rovers will now host Rochdale on Friday 29 December (7.45pm) rather than Saturday 30 December.

And Rovers’ trip to Blackpool will now take place on Good Friday, March 30 (3pm) rather than Easter Saturday.

n Rovers’ home friendly with Sheffield Wednesday has been moved back a day to Wednesday 26 July (7.30pm).