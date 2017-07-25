Doncaster Rovers: ‘I’m not too sure about how proactive his team have been’ - Ferguson gives latest on listed Middleton

Darren Ferguson has accused Harry Middleton’s advisors of not doing enough to secure their man a move away from Doncaster Rovers.

Middleton is the only remaining player on the transfer list at Rovers with Mitchell Lund and Cedric Evina having left on loan, Ross Etheridge suffering a serious injury and Ferguson opting to keep Andy Williams.

The midfielder was sent with Rovers’ youth team for a game on Saturday, rather than joining the senior squad for the friendly at Guiseley.

With little interest in the Hatfield Woodhouse raised midfielder, Ferguson believes more could be done to move Middleton on from the Keepmoat.

“There hasn’t been anything,” Ferguson told The Star.

“It’s only fair and right that if we’re going to get players in, we’ll get some out.

“I’ve managed to get some out so far.

“I think Harry has to accept, and he has done to a degree, but the people that look after him need to accept he has to look somewhere else.”

On the lack of interest in Middleton, Ferguson added: “I’m quite surprised but I’m not too sure about how proactive his team have been about doing it.

“He’s got to accept he needs to get out and get games.”

Swindon Town showed interest in the 22-year-old earlier in the summer but there has been nothing since.

Ferguson confirmed in addition to Middleton he would like to send some of the club’s younger players out on loan.

He said: “Reece Fielding and Tyler Walker are two we’re looking at getting out and the keeper Louis Jones.

“Other than that, we’re not looking to move anyone else on.

“If you look at the squad we’ve got at the moment, I haven’t got the numbers we need.

“That’s the bottom line. The numbers are still a bit short of what we need.”