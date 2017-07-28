Doncaster Rovers: Hunt begins for new physio

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers are on the hunt for a new first team physio after agreeing to part ways with Alex Dalton.

Boss Darren Ferguson confirmed this week that Dalton will be leaving the club after serving his notice period with applications open for his replacement.

“It was a mutual thing between me and the physio,” Ferguson told The Star.

“I just felt there needed to be a bit of freshness in there.

“So we’ve advertised it and we’ll see how that goes.

“I would imagine we’ll get a lot of interest.

“Alex will work his notice unless we get someone in early.”

Dalton joined Rovers from Scunthorpe United in 2012, brought to the club by then-boss Dean Saunders before working under Brian Flynn and Paul Dickov

Dalton’s is the latest departure of a member of the Rovers backroom staff since Ferguson’s arrival in October 2015.

Ferguson said: “As a manager, given time, there’s things you want to change.

“I’m no different to others really.

“But there’s some still here from when I arrived.

“Paul Gerrard does a great job with the goalkeepers, Adam Ridgewell the analyst is very good at his job.

“There’s the fitness staff still here as well.

“I’ve not changed everything.”