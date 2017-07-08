Doncaster Rovers: How a Jordan Houghton return from Chelsea would work

Darren Ferguson admits Jordan Houghton would only join on loan if he was to return to Doncaster Rovers this summer.

Rovers are closely monitoring the recovery of Houghton following the knee ligament injury which cut short his loan from Chelsea last season.

Ferguson says it will be a few more weeks before the decision is made on whether the 21-year-old will be fit enough to justify Rovers move for him before the start of the new campaign.

“We’re still in talks with Chelsea about Jordan Houghton,” Ferguson told The Star. “That will be a while yet.

“Jordan has had his injury. His rehab has gone very well.

“Chelsea are very happy for him to come to back to us.

“But we just have to see how he gets through the next few weeks.”

Ferguson says he feels Rovers would cope if they did not sign a defensive midfielder of Houghton’s ilk but would welcome his addition.

He said: “We’ve got Luke McCullough who can play in there, Niall Mason as well, so I’ve got good players in there.

“But I want competition for places and if the finances of it were right in bringing Jordan back it is probably something I would want to explore a little bit more.”

The Rovers boss will hear a definitive answer by the middle of the month whether another Premier League midfielder will be joining on loan this summer.

He said: “We just have to wait on that see if he’s going to come but that’s been going on for a while now.

“It’s normal procedure for Premier League clubs, they don’t normally let their players out straight away.

“I’m happy to go at their pace on this one and wait for them to make a decision.

“I’m quite happy to be patient and hopefully get the ones I want.”

Adding a midfielder is the priority for Ferguson, who suggested Rovers may not now bring a centre half as originally planned.

He said: “ The areas we’re looking at now is midfield and perhaps another centre half, we’ll wait and see. “