Doncaster Rovers: Getaway could revitalise us - Andy Butler

Andy Butler believes getting the Rovers squad away for a few days could be just what is needed to iron out the issues which have plagued them recently.

Following Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal, Rovers were set to remain in the south ahead of Saturday’s trip to Plymouth Argyle.

And Butler is confident the mini-training camp could help them get back on track following just one league win in eight this season.

“We spoke about that after the Scunthorpe game,” he told the Free Press.

“We think it’ll be useful to get together and have a chat, not just on the Arsenal game but on what’s gone on, sit down and really try to pin point what we need to do.

“We’ll get together and socialise and it could be useful for us.”

Defeat to Scunthorpe last Sunday was Rovers’ third consecutive loss and left them with a goalscoring record of just one in five in the league.

While they may be struggling for positive results, club captain Butler believes performances are not far from where they need to be to turn that around.

He said: “We’ve never been outplayed in any game. It’s just little bits where we can improve.

“The stat is we’ve not scored in so many games but that’s not through the lack of trying.

“We’ve got players up there who will cause any team in this division problems.

“We went to Blackburn and scored three goals.

“It’s not a case of not having the quality, it’s just a case of it not coming right on the pitch.

“Maybe that is because we’re feeling a bit of pressure when we haven’t scored. We all still do our jobs.

“As a team we score, as a team we defend. There is no one having the finger pointed at not trying or producing.

“We are disappointed with the results that have gone recently but we’re a strong squad and we’ll move on from it.

“We can look back and see what we could have done better.”