Doncaster Rovers get back on it in pre-season training

Matty Blair is all smiles as he and his Doncaster Rovers team mates are put through their paces on the first day of pre-season training.

The squad reported back to Cantley Park yesterday as the intense fitness work began ahead of the assault on League One in the coming season.

New signings Alex Kiwomya, Ben Whiteman, Niall Mason and Danny Andrew were all present, along with the five players transfer-listed by boss Darren Ferguson.

Fitness coach Ben Rome was pleased with the condition in which the players returned.

Rome said: “Because we’re happy with the work the lads have done we can get the balls out straight away and do more functional work.”