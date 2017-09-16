Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson would take ‘scruffy’ win against Scunthorpe

Have your say

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson is demanding a performance fit for a derby game against Scunthorpe United tomorrow (3pm).

But he admits he would take a ‘scruffy 1-0 win’ if it was offered to him.

Rovers are searching for their first win in six league games and first league victory on home soil this season against Graham Alexander’s Scunthorpe.

It is not a fixture that Ferguson has happy memories of after the Iron did the double over Doncaster during the 2015/16 season.

And with Rovers badly in need of a lift, particularly after they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory at Rochdale on Tuesday night, Ferguson says getting the right result is the most important thing this weekend.

“I’d always take a horrible, scruffy 1-0 win,” he said.

“That’s something that we spoke about at length for Rochdale - focus on the result and then we’ll analyse the performance.

“It was so nearly one of those scrappy 1-0 wins and should’ve been.

“The result is the most important thing on Sunday.

“But you have to play a certain way to get that result.

“There are certain things you need to do well; you need to compete, you need to make sure you win your tackles and you need to make sure that you do all things relevant to a derby.

“We need to get the fans’ bums off their seats and we need to be intense.

“But we need to have composure and play with the ability we’ve got and keep the shape we are going to play.

“If it’s all running around, headless chicken stuff with the ball, it’s not going to work.

“We need to be aggressive but solid as well.”

Matty Blair is likely to be recalled at the expense of Issam Ben Khemis.

Former Scunthorpe loanee Tommy Rowe misses out with a hip injury.