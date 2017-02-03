Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson warns of potential Morecambe ‘siege mentality’

Morecambe could arrive at the Keepmoat Stadium with a siege mentality, Darren Ferguson has warned.

Shrimps manager Jim Bentley confirmed earlier this week that his players and some members of staff had again not been paid on time.

Morecambe are currently in the middle of a takeover. Wages were also received late in November.

Ferguson, whose side proudly sit seven points clear at the top of League Two, can empathise with those affected at the North West club - and argued that their current financial state could even make life trickier for Rovers tomorrow.

“I had it as a player for quite a long period at Wrexham when the club went into administration,” said Rovers’ boss.

“It wasn’t a good time at all but it sort of brought us together a little bit. It can do that as a group of players.

“Our manager at the time Denis Smith was excellent, he dealt with it really well and took all the pressure off us.

“But it’s never nice when you get to the end of the month and you don’t get paid, if that’s what’s happened.

“It can bring you together though. Jim’s done a great job there and he should take a lot of credit, and I’m sure he’ll deal with it fine.

“I sympathise with them and hopefully they get it sorted out. It’s a good football club and they’ve come a long way.

“Sometimes it can have a positive spin on the pitch because you can develop that siege mentality.”

Bentley told BBC Radio Lancashire this week: “It’s not the first time and you can only lean on people’s good will for so long.

“It’s very frustrating and there is an awful lot of stuff going on in the background.

“It’s very much a mess in regards to who owns the club, there just seems to be that many people in the picture in regards to Diego Lemos, Joseph Cala, Abdulrahman Al-Hashemi, G50, the old regime, Peter McGuigan - it’s not ideal.”

He added: “I don’t know the full ins and outs of it but what I do know is players and staff haven’t been paid. I do think it will get resolved one way or another but in the meantime it is very tough on people at the club.

“People are really getting bored of it all and it is not right, but we’ve got to keep going.”