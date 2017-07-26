Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson updates with latest on defender hunt after missing out on Steven Taylor

Darren Ferguson has revealed he is now unlikely to add another defender to his Doncaster Rovers squad after missing out on the signing of Steven Taylor.

Target Taylor yesterday signed a two-year deal with League One rivals Peterborough United, ending Rovers’ pursuit.

And, after assessing the transfer market, it appears the pursuit of any defender has concluded.

“Defenders-wise, the sort of type we wanted are hard to come by and we’ve probably moved on from that now,” Ferguson told The Star.

“I’m probably going to go with the defenders that we’ve got. Things can change of course.”

Ferguson had been keen to add a commanding and experienced defender to his ranks.

Reports in Bradford had suggested Rovers were about to sign former defender Gordon Greer, who had been on trial with the Bantams.

But Ferguson denied they were pursuing the 36-year-old. He said: “We were looking at different areas.

“Gordon is one that we spoke about but nothing happened from it and nothing will be happening.”

Ferguson’s attention will now turn to securing his midfield targets, starting with agreeing a deal with trialist Issam Ben Khemis.

The France-born Tunisian midfielder has impressed in each of Rovers’ last three friendlies.

And the Rovers boss is determined to tie him down.

He said: “The next step would be to get Issam sorted out because I think he’d be a big signing for us in terms of what he’s done and the costs, a free transfer.

“I think he’d be a quality left foot. He gives us the balance.

“We’re negotiating that and hopefully we can get that done this week.

“That’ll be a good one, plus another hopefully soon if we can agree on that.

“We’re still hopeful of getting one or two in.”

One of those targets is former loanee Jordan Houghton, whom Rovers will hold talks over with his parent club Chelsea in mid-August as he continues to recover from knee ligament damage.

And Rovers continue to hold talks over the loan of another Premier League midfielder, who represented England at the European U19 Championships earlier this month.

Ferguson said: “We’re still hopeful of, if we can, getting the midfielder in on loan who we’ve spoken about at length.

“And then we can negotiate in the middle of August about Jordan Houghton.

“First and foremost I’ll be delighted if we can get something done with Issam.”