Doncaster Rovers: Ferguson updates on Harry Middleton future

Darren Ferguson admits he has been surprised by the lack of interest in transfer-listed Harry Middleton.

The Hatfield Woodhouse-raised midfielder was made available for transfer by Ferguson at the end of last season but so far only Swindon Town have shown any real interest.

“There’s been nothing concrete which is surprising really,” Ferguson told The Star.

“Swindon showed an interest but nothing came of it.

“We’ll just have to wait and see what happens there.”

The 24-year-old is currently in Scotland with the rest of the Rovers squad as part of the pre-season training camp in St Andrews.

Middleton is the only member of the quintet of players transfer-listed still looking for a route out of the Keepmoat.

Andy Williams was taken off the transfer list last week while goalkeeper Ross Etheridge has since broken his ankle.

Cedric Evina and Mitchell Lund have both left on season-long loans.

Ferguson revealed he will continue to monitor Lund throughout his season with Morecambe and may reassess the full back’s future next summer.

He said: “Mitchell is different because he’s still contracted to the club in a year’s time.

“He understands the situation. Sometimes the way football club evolves, players come in and have really good seasons like Matty Blair and Niall Mason who can both play in that position.

“Mitchell’s injury didn’t help him.

“It’s good that he’s got a season to play football.

“He’s got talent the boy and we’ll just have to see what he does.

“We’ll make sure to monitor his season.”

Evina is out of contract next summer, effectively ending his stay with Rovers following his loan.

Ferguson explained why the French full back had not joined Crawley on a permanent deal.

He said: “It was the finances of it, pure and simple.

“Crawley couldn’t finance it on a permanent basis so I was happy for him to go on loan.

“That’s sort of done and dusted with now because he’s out of contract next summer.

“When I spoke to [Crawley boss] Harry Kewell he couldn’t do the permanent, so I helped them out a bit and said we could do a loan.

“He got it done pretty quickly to be fair.”